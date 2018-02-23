Trump Worried Over Violent Video Games Shaping Young Minds

In a meeting convened in the wake of an expelled teenager killing 17 people at a South Florida high school shooting, President Donald Trump expressed concern if the violence in video games and films watched by younger people influence their mindset in a dangerous line.

The White House meeting on School Safety was held a day after the President met with survivors of Parkland shooting, and the families who have lost their children.

State and local leaders, law enforcement officers, and educations officials gathered in the Roosevelt Room to discuss "how we can make our schools safe and our communities secure".

Trump began his remarks by blaming "people sitting" in his position for not taking action for many years.

He vowed that his administration is "working on getting violent offenders off the streets and guns out of the hands of the dangerous criminals".

He said he is going to work on raising the age of people subjected to background checks to 21 instead of 18.

"We're going to be talking seriously about opening mental institutions again".

"We have to look at the Internet because a lot of bad things are happening to young kids and young minds, and their minds are being formed," Trump said. He added that the government has to do something about what they're seeing and how they're seeing it.

Truimp said he is hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is shaping young people's thoughts. "And then you go the further step, and that's the movies. You see these movies, they're so violent. And yet a kid is able to see the movie if sex isn't involved, but killing is involved, and maybe they have to put a rating system for that".



But some experts said research showed there is no connection between games and violence.

