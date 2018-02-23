Most Americans Support Stricter Laws On Gun Sales

Following the deadly school shooting in Florida earlier this month, a new CBS News poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans support stricter laws on gun sales.

Sixty-five percent of Americans think laws covering the sale of guns should be made stricter, up from 57 percent in a poll conducted last December.

Support for stricter gun sale laws saw significant increases among Republicans and Independents, while the vast majority of Democrats also remain in favor.

The poll also showed strong support for spending more money on mental screening and treatment and strengthening federal laws covering background checks on gun buyers.

Much narrower majorities expressed support for a ban on equipment such as bump stocks or a nationwide ban on the AR-15 semi-automatic weapon.

Americans are divided on the idea of allowing more teachers and officials to carry guns in schools, with 50 percent opposed and 44 percent in favor.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for arming more teachers, claiming in a post on Twitter on Thursday that it would be a "great deterrent" to school shootings.

"If a potential 'sicko shooter' knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school," Trump tweeted. "Cowards won't go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won't work!"

Trump has also suggested raising the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic weapons to 21, although the National Rifle Association has pushed back against the idea.

The CBS News poll found that 46 percent of Americans think the NRA has too much influence on American life and , while 32 percent think the group has the right amount of influence and 15 percent said it has too little.

The survey of 1,012 adults was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS from February 20th through 22nd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

