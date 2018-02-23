European Markets Finish Mixed In Directionless Trading

The European fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout Friday's session and ended the day with mixed results. Investors were in a cautious mood as they played close attention to a series of speeches from Fed officials at the end of the trading week. Traders also sifted through a mixed bag of corporate earnings on Friday.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.22 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks increased 0.28 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.30 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.18 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.15 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.11 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.21 percent.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Telekom increased 3.47 percent, adding to its gains from the previous session after its fourth quarter report.

In Paris, auto parts maker Valeo plunged 11.09 percent after its 2017 net profit fell from last year due to adverse exchange rate movements and higher raw material costs.

Building materials supplier Saint Gobain rallied 3.15 percent after issuing a confident outlook.

In London, Royal Bank of Scotland tumbled 4.82 percent despite the bank posting its first annual profit in a decade.

Similarly, British Airways owner IAG lost 5.69 percent despite posting a rise in 2017 profits and launching a €500m share buyback.

BT Group rallied 5.04 percent after the telecoms regulator eased price controls on the company's network subsidiary Openreach.

Publishing and education company Pearson slid 0.68 percent as it returned to profit from a loss of 2.34 billion pounds last year.

Reinsurer Swiss Re jumped 2.46 percent in Zurich after saying it is carefully assessing the strategic and financial implications of an approach by Softbank about taking a minority stake.

Oil services firm Subsea 7 climbed 7.35 percent in Oslo after announcing it is in talks to form a joint venture with Schlumberger.

Eurozone inflation eased as estimated in January, final data from Eurostat showed Friday. Inflation slowed slightly to 1.3 percent in January from 1.4 percent in December. The rate came in line with the estimate released on January 31.

Germany's expanded as initially estimated in the fourth quarter largely on foreign demand, detailed report from Destatis showed Friday. Gross domestic product climbed 0.6 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen in the third quarter. The rate came in line with the estimate published on February 14.

