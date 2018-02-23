Stocks Seeing Significant Strength In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

Stocks are notably higher in mid-day trading on Friday after showing an early move to the upside. The strength on the day comes on the heels of the mixed performance that was seen in the previous session.

Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Dow is up 190.81 points or 0.8 percent at 25,153.29, the Nasdaq is up 65.08 points or 0.9 percent at 7,275.16 and the S&P 500 is up 24.97 points or 0.9 percent at 2,728.93.

A continued drop by treasury yields has generated buying interest on Wall Street, with the ten-year yield pulling back further off the four-year closing high set on Wednesday.

Trading activity is somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data is keeping some traders on the sidelines.

A slew of economic data is scheduled to be released next week, including reports on new home sales, durable goods orders, consumer confidence, personal income and spending, and manufacturing activity.

Congressional testimony by new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is also likely to attract next Wednesday amid lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Among individual stocks, shares of Blue Buffalo (BUFF) have moved sharply higher after the natural pet food maker agreed to be acquired by General Mills (GIS) for approximately $8 billion in cash.

Information company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is also seeing significant strength after reporting better than expected fiscal first quarter results and providing upbeat guidance. HPE also announced a 50 percent dividend increase.

On the other hand, shares of Wingstop (WING) have come under pressure after the chicken wing restaurant reported better than expected fourth quarter results but provided disappointing guidance.

Sector News

Utilities stocks have shown a strong move to the upside over the course of the session, driving the Dow Jones Utilities Average up by 2.4 percent.

The interest rate-sensitive utilities sector is likely benefiting from the continued pullback by treasury yields on the day.

Significant strength also remains visible among oil service stocks, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index jumping by 2.1 percent.

The strength among oil service stocks come as crude oil for April delivery is climbing $0.72 to $63.49 a barrel after surging up $1.09 to $62.77 a barrel on Thursday.

Computer hardware, natural gas, and semiconductor stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day amid broad based buying interest on Wall Street.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both crept up by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the rebound seen over the course of the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.2 basis points at 2.875 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

