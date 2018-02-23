CHILE: Producer Price Index Decreases 0.6% In January From A Month Before

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Chilean Producer Price Index (PPI) recorded a 0.6% decrease in January 2018 on a monthly basis, slowing down after reaching a 0.4% increase in December 2017 and posting the sharpest fall since September last year, said the country's statistics office. In twelve months, the index rose 6.7%, also decelerating from the 8.4% annual increase recorded in December.

Prices to the mining industry receded 0.9%, while prices to manufacturers fell 0.3%. Producer Inflation to drinking water and electricity distribution services decreased 0.5%. Meanwhile, products that had significant rises were copper (0.1%), iron (1.9%), unroasted molybdenum concentrates (9.5%), and pork, fresh or refrigerated (3.4%).

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.