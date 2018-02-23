PETROBRAS: Company And Eletrobras Are Renegotiating R$ 20 Billion Debt

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian state-owned companies Petrobras and Eletrobras relaunched the negotiations over a R$ 20 billion (US$ 6.14 billion) debt from the power company regarding gas supply from Petrobras.

A source said that talks are underway, but that a possible agreement is still far from being reached, primarily due to the Eletrobras' cash situation and the payment method.

According to that source, Petrobras wants a deal as soon as possible, as long as the agreement meets its demands.

Eletrobras has already acknowledged part of the debt to the oil company - about R$ 10 billion which are being paid in installments. Eletrobras must negotiate a portion of the debt and another amount, of about R$ 3 billion, relating to administrative and legal proceedings.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.