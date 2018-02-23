MEXICO: Economic Activity Rises 1.9% In December On An Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexico's economic activity index (IGAE) grew 1.9% in December 2017, on an annual basis, accelerating slightly from November (+1.7%), said the country's statistics office.

On an annual basis, by large groups of activities, the primary sector had a 1.8% increase in activity, while the service sector posted a 2.6% rise.

Meanwhile, manufacturing activity rose by 0.1%.

