Japan Leading Index On Tap For Monday

Japan will on Monday see final December numbers for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In the previous readings, the leading index had a score of 107.9 and the coincident was at 120.7.

Singapore will release January figures for industrial production; in December, output was down 2.0 percent on month and 3.9 percent on year.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

