South Korea Rate Decision Due On Tuesday

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

Hong Kong will release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, exports were worth 360.69 billion HKD and imports were at 420.59 billion HKD for a trade deficit of 59.89 billion HKD.

