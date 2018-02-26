Japan Dec Leading Index Falls More Than Estimated

Japan's leading index declined more than initially estimated in December, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to a 5-month low of 107.4 in December from 108.2 in November. The reading was below the flash estimate of 107.9.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity improved to 120.2 in December from 117.9 in the previous month. However, the December figure was revised down from 120.7.

The lagging index came in a 119.1 in December versus 118.7 in the preceding month.

