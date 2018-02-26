Singapore Industrial Production Jumps In January

Singapore's industrial production rebounded sharply at the start of the year, figures from the Economic Development Board showed Monday.

Manufacturing output expanded 17.9 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 3.4 percent decrease in December. That was well above the 7.8 percent rise economists had forecast.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output advanced by 21.6 percent.

All manufacturing clusters recorded output growth in January. The electronics cluster's output grew the most by 32.4 percent, followed by output of the precision engineering with 24.5 percent growth.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 6.7 percent in January, much faster than the expected increase of 2.7 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.