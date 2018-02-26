Finland Retail Sales Rise In January

Finland's retail sales increased in January from a year ago, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.

The retail sales value climbed 4.9 percent year-over-year in January. Similarly, the price adjusted volume of retail sales grew 4.0 percent.

In daily consumer goods trade, sales increased by 3.7 percent and the sales volume by 1.3 percent in January from last year.

The statistical office will publish final sales data on March 13.

by RTT Staff Writer

