CAC 40 Rises As Rate Hike Fears Ease

French stocks were trading higher on Monday as oil prices climbed and U.S. bond yields declined from recent four-year highs ahead of U.S. inflation data and the first House testimony by the new head of the Federal Reserve due this week.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 34 points or 0.64 percent at 5,351.19 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday. Among the top gainers, Accor, Capgemini, Danone, L'Oreal, LVMH, Peugeot and Publicis Groupe climbed 1-2 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com