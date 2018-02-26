FTSE 100 Off Day's Highs

U.K. stocks were off their day's highs on Monday after Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in an interview with the Sunday Times the U.K. interest rates are likely to rise somewhat sooner rather than later, if wage growth improves.

Ramsden said he will keep a close eye on what happens through the early part of this year to see if a forecast of wage growth picking up to 3 percent is realized.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 20 points or 0.27 percent at 7,263 in late opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Friday.

Associated British Foods advanced 1.5 percent. The food processing and retail company has kept its outlook for the group unchanged with progress expected in both adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.

Telecom giant Vodafone Group rose 0.3 percent after announcing a strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics to launch smart home services.

Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl gained half a percent on reporting a 13 percent jump in full-year pre-tax profit.

Underwriter Hiscox slumped 4.7 percent after its profit before tax slumped by more than £300 million.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis