Austria Manufacturing Growth At 9-Month Low

Austria's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest pace in nine months in February, but remained at a historically elevated level, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The UniCredit Bank Austria Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 59.2 in February from 61.3 in January. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, growth of output, new orders, exports and purchasing all moderated since January.

The rate of expansion in output was the slowest since November 2016.

On the price front, input price inflation remained sharp in February, despite easing to a three-month low.

Similarly, output prices also rose at strong, albeit slower, rate in the latest period.

