Canada's TD Bank Also Bans Use Of Credit Cards To Buy Cryptocurrency

Canada's largest bank Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank) is banning the use of its credit cards to buy cryptocurrencies, according to an email statement by the bank on Friday. The ban follows a similar move by several banks in the U.S. and the U.K.

Meanwhile, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Canada's second-largest bank by assets, said in an email statement that "it does allow its credit and debit cards to be used for transactions involving cryptocurrency in limited circumstances."

However, RBC warned its customers on the highly volatile nature of the digital currency and also cautioned them on the possibility of a sudden drop in the value of cryptocurrencies which "could expose them to substantially higher debt levels than they are able to repay."

Canada's third-largest bank Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) also is closely monitoring its cryptocurrency transaction policy.

Among Canada's "Big Five," BMO Financial Group (Bank of Montreal) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) are yet to reveal their stance on cryptocurrencies.

In early February, leading banks and financial firms in the US and the UK such as the Bank of America, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, Capital One, Discover, Virgin Money, and the Lloyds Bank had banned their customers from purchasing cryptocurrencies using credit cards. The ban, however, did not apply to debit cards.

JPMorgan Chase cited the volatility and risk involved as the reasons behind the ban. It had earlier allowed customers to buy digital currencies with credit card.

Banks and financial institutions are also worried about their clients running up hefty debt that they might find difficult to repay.

About a fifth of cryptocurrency owners bought the currency using their credit cards, according to a survey conducted for cryptocurrency news service CoinDesk's "Q4 State of Blockchain Report." Out of this, half of them have paid back their credit card dues.

Meanwhile, payment processors VISA and Mastercard have also made it more difficult to buy cryptocurrencies using cards by charging additional fees.

The prices of digital currencies have been volatile, more to the downside, amid negative developments in the crypto market since the beginning of 2018.

Currently, the most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $9,686.50, up 1.04 percent at 6.39 am E.T. on the Coindesk price index.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News