Wall Street Seems To Be In Rally Mood

The market is closely watching the oil prices, the announcement by Warren Buffett to decrease travel commitments and to retire from the Board of Directors of Kraft Heinz.

Chicago's National Activity Index, New Home Sales and St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard's speech are scheduled on Monday.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading up. Earlier signs from the U.S. Futures Index point that Wall Street might open higher.

As of 6.35 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 154 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 10.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 17.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday. The Dow jumped 347.51 points or 1.4 percent to 25,309.99, the Nasdaq soared 127.31 points or 1.8 percent to 7,337.39 and the S&P 500 shot up 43.34 points or 1.6 percent to 2,747.30.

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index for January will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 0.2, almost in line with 0.27 last month.

The Commerce Department and the Housing and Urban Development Department's New Home Sales for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 600K, down from 625K in December.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for February is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Production Index was 16.8 and General Activity Index was 33.4.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will present on U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy at the 34th Annual NABE Economic Policy Conference in Washington, with audience Q&A at 8.00 am ET.

In the corporate segment, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) said it would launch a joint venture with Cargill, a provider of food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services, to provide soybean meal and oil in Egypt. The joint venture, to be governed as a standalone entity, comprising equal ownership, will be formally launched by the companies in mid-2018, subject to regulatory review.

DWS, together with Deutsche Bank (DB), said that it plans to proceed with the planned Initial Public Offering on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) in the earliest available window, subject to market conditions.

Asian stocks finished higher on Monday. Chinese stocks rose for the sixth straight session. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rallied 40.55 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 3,329.57 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 231.43 points or 0.74 percent higher to 31,498.60.

Japanese shares rallied on the back of sharp rises in U.S. stocks on Friday. The benchmark Nikkei jumped 260.85 points or 1.19 percent to 22,153.65 while the broader Topix index closed 0.81 percent higher at 1,774.81 ahead of a barrage of data due this week.

Australian shares rose for a fourth day. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index gained 42.40 points or 0.71 percent to finish above 6,000 points for the first time since February 5, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 40.90 points or 0.67 percent at 6,146.10.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is up 27.83 points or 0.52 percent, the German DAX is gaining 35.48 points or 0.28 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 22.79 points or 0.31 percent and the Swiss Market Index is progressing 20.05 points or 0.23 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.55 percent.

