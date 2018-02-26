Bangkok Bank Terminates Account Of Thai Crypto Exchange TDAX

Thai bank Bangkok Bank has terminated account transactions of Thailand's second largest privately held cryptocurrency exchange Thai Digital Asset Exchange (TDAX), claiming that its activities are not in accordance with its purpose registered with the Commerce Ministry, according to a Bangkok Post report.

However, TDAX Founder and Chief Executive Poramin Insom said its trading of bitcoin and 10 other cryptocurrencies would not be affected despite the termination of the bank account.

Insom added that investors can conduct transactions with three other banks, namely Kasikornbank (KBank), Siam Commercial Bank and Krungthai Bank.

TDAX said in a statement to users that it is suspending all deposits to Bangkok Bank account, while withdrawal via the bank account is still operating.

The statement said, 'Bangkok Bank (BBL) have contacted us for cooperation to stop using our Bangkok Bank account to operate TDAX. This is due to a Bank of Thailand announcement seeking for cooperation from the Bank regarding Cryptocurrency activities. There is no law in place to support this activity."

Last week, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) had issued a circular that prohibited financial institutions in the country from five key cryptocurrency activities.

The circular signed by Wisit Santiprabop, the central bank's governor, outlined the five key cryptocurrency activities as, "Investing or trading in cryptocurrency, exchanging cryptocurrencies, creating platforms for cryptocurrency trading, allowing clients to use credit cards to buy cryptocurrencies, and from advising customers on cryptocurrency investing or trading."

TDAX also postponed the launch date of TukTukPass ICO Sales to March 5 due to "uncertainty regulation from SEC of Thailand."

Meanwhile, SEC secretary-general Rapee Sucharitakul said "SEC expects to issue the regulatory framework over the next 2-3 weeks to supervise funding raised via ICOs and cryptocurrency."

