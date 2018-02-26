CBS Sports Launches Free Streaming Service

CBS Corp. (CBS-A,CBS) said Monday that it has launched a new 24-hour streaming network for sports news, CBS Sports HQ.

The new direct-to-consumer service is a collaboration between CBS Sports and CBS Interactive. It will offer sports fans news, highlights and analysis, easily accessible for free on connected devices.

CBS Sports HQ will provide viewers with live news and reporting, game previews, post-game analysis, highlights, projections and statistical breakdowns.

The new service will also give viewers the flexibility to control what they watch with DVR-like functionality that will allow them to watch previous segments and jump back into live programming seamlessly.

CBS already has streaming services in CBS All Access and Showtime OTT.

Leslie Moonves, chairman and CEO, CBS Corp. said, "From CBS All Access to Showtime OTT to CBSN, we are creating best-in-class direct-to-consumer streaming platforms that are positioning us to be leaders in the future of premium content distribution. Thanks to the collaboration of CBS Interactive and CBS Sports, I am confident that CBS SPORTS HQ will become our latest success story in that regard."

CBS noted that CBS Sports HQ replicates the company's successful model used to launch CBSN, the 24/7 streaming news service from CBS News and CBS Interactive.

Since launching in November 2014, CBSN has grown viewership significantly. It has drawn 287 million streams in 2017, an increase of 17 percent compared to the 2016 Election year.

At launch, CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku. It is also available on the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android; CBSN; and the CBS All Access subscription service.

CBS Sports HQ will be complementary to CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network programming. CBS Sports announcers and reporters will be involved in coverage, breaking news, analysis and previews.

by RTT Staff Writer

