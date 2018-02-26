BRF: Pension Funds Call For Shareholder Meeting And New Board Members

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The pension funds of the employees of the state-owned Brazilian companies Banco do Brasil (Previ) and Petrobras (Petros) want to change all members of BRF's board of directors and asked the current board to schedule a shareholder meeting to decide on the matter.

The pension funds' dissatisfaction was expressed after the company recorded a further loss of R$ 784 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, 77.4% higher than the loss of R$ 442 million posted in the same period of the previous year. The market expectation was a profit of around R$ 187.52 million in the period.

After the disappointing quarter, BRF chairman Abilio Diniz downplayed market reaction and asked shareholders for patience during a conference call, saying that the company needs to regain credibility.

For Diniz, BRF has made adjustments that will allow it to grow in the future and take advantage of the moment of recovery of the domestic .

On Friday, however, the credit risk rating agency S&P changed BRF's outlook from stable to negative, despite affirming the company's 'BBB-' rating.

by Agencia CMA Latam

