Stocks Pull Back Off Highs But Remain Mostly Positive - U.S. Commentary

After an early move to the upside, stocks have given back some ground but remain mostly positive in morning trading on Monday. The major averages are extending the strong upward move seen in the previous session.

Currently, the major averages remain firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 180.29 points or 0.7 percent at 25,490.28, the Nasdaq is up 30.28 points or 0.4 percent at 7,367.67 and the S&P 500 is up 10.25 points or 0.4 percent at 2,757.55.

The initial strength on Wall Street was partly in reaction to a continued drop by treasury yields, as the ten-year yield is pulling back further off the ten-year closing high set last Wednesday.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with a Commerce Department report showing a steep drop in new home sales partly offsetting the positive sentiment.

The report said new home sales plunged by 7.8 percent to an annual rate of 593,000 in January after slumping by 7.6 percent to an upwardly revised 643,000 in December.

The continued decrease surprised economists, who had expected new home sales to jump by 3.2 percent to a rate of 645,000 from the 625,000 originally reported for the previous month.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of several key economic reports in the coming days.

Reports on durable goods orders, consumer confidence, pending home sales, personal income and spending and manufacturing activity are likely to attract attention.

Additionally, new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress this week.

Traders are likely to keep a close eye on Powell's remarks amid lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Telecommunications stocks are seeing considerable strength in morning trading, with the NYSE Arca Telecom Index jumping by 1.8 percent.

Cincinnati Bell (CBB), Windstream Holdings (WIN), and Acacia Communications (ACIA) are turning in some of the telecom sector's best performances.

Semiconductor, computer hardware, and gold stocks have also moved to the upside, while oil service stocks are giving back ground amid a modest decrease by the price of crude oil.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the rebound seen over the course of the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3 basis points at 2.841 percent.

