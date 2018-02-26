European Markets Climb In Cautious Trading

The European ended the first session of the new trading week with modest gains. After a positive start, the markets pared their early gains before settling into a sideways pattern.

Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of an eventful trading week. Investors are waiting for the SPD vote to join a German coalition government with Angela Merkel. Meanwhile, new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give his first semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress this week.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.51 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks increased 0.65 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.59 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.35 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.51 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.62 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.87 percent.

In Frankfurt, Volkswagen climbed 1.20 percent after more than doubling its 2017 profit and reportedly settling a lawsuit over the company's marketing of clean emissions vehicles.

In London, Associated British Foods advanced 2.95 percent. The food processing and retail company has kept its outlook for the group unchanged, with progress expected in both adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.

Underwriter Hiscox tumbled 1.58 percent after its profit before tax slumped by more than £300 million.

Ericsson rallied 1.25 percent in Stockholm and Nokia advanced 2.30 percent in Helsinki after reports that the 5G rollout will likely take place a year ahead of schedule.

UK mortgage approvals rose to a 3-month high in January, data from UK Finance showed Monday. The number of mortgages approved in January increased to 40,117 in January from 36,085 in December. This was the highest since last October.

New home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a steep drop in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The report said new home sales plunged by 7.8 percent to an annual rate of 593,000 in January after slumping by 7.6 percent to an upwardly revised 643,000 in December.

The continued decrease surprised economists, who had expected new home sales to jump by 3.2 percent to a rate of 645,000 from the 625,000 originally reported for the previous month.

