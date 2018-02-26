Major Averages Hovering Firmly In Positive Territory - U.S. Commentary

Stocks remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Monday after an early move to the upside. With the upward move on the day, the major averages are extending the rally seen last Friday.

Currently, the major averages are hovering firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 227.02 points or 0.9 percent at 25,537.01, the Nasdaq is up 47.87 points or 0.7 percent at 7,385.26 and the S&P 500 is up 15.74 points or 0.6 percent at 2,763.04.

The initial strength on Wall Street was partly in reaction to a continued drop by treasury yields, as the ten-year yield is pulling back further off the ten-year closing high set last Wednesday.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with a Commerce Department report showing a steep drop in new home sales partly offsetting the positive sentiment.

The report said new home sales plunged by 7.8 percent to an annual rate of 593,000 in January after slumping by 7.6 percent to an upwardly revised 643,000 in December.

The continued decrease surprised economists, who had expected new home sales to jump by 3.2 percent to a rate of 645,000 from the 625,000 originally reported for the previous month.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of several key economic reports in the coming days.

Reports on durable goods orders, consumer confidence, pending home sales, personal income and spending and manufacturing activity are likely to attract attention.

Additionally, new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress this week.

Traders are likely to keep a close eye on Powell's remarks amid lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Sector News

Telecommunications stocks continue to see substantial strength in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Telecom Index jumping by 2.6 percent.

Cincinnati Bell (CBB), Acacia Communications (ACIA), and Windstream Holdings (WIN) are turning in some of the telecom sector's best performances.

Significant strength is also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

HP Inc. (HPQ) is extending the upward move seen last Friday after JPMorgan Chase upgraded its rating on the computer and printer maker's stock to Overweight from Neutral.

Semiconductor and transportation stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back off their best levels but remain positive. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.3 basis points at 2.848 percent.

