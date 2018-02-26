The Swiss Stock Market Climbed Back Above 9,000 Points

The Swiss stock market continued to recover ground at the start of the new trading week and ended the day back above the 9,000 point level. The market received a boost from falling yield on U.S. government bonds and the positive performance on Wall Street.

Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of an eventful trading week. New Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give his first semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress this week. Investors also kept a close eye on ECB President Mario Draghi's speech in the European Parliament.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.87 percent Monday and finished at 9,026.11. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.80 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.85 percent.

Lonza advanced 2.3 percent and Sika gained 1.7 percent.

Among the index heavyweights, Novartis climbed 1.4 percent and Nestlé rose 1.0 percent. Shares of Roche also finished higher by 0.6 percent.

Zurich Insurance fell 0.5 percent after it announced an acquisition in South America over the weekend.

