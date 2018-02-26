Trump Claims He Would Have Acted To Stop Florida School Shooting

Harshly criticizing the response by sheriff's deputies, President Donald Trump claimed Monday that he would have acted to stop the deadly school shooting in Florida earlier this month.

"I really believe I'd run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon," Trump said at a White House meeting with U.S. governors to discuss school safety.

Trump called the performance by at least three deputies who reportedly waited outside the school during the shooting a "disgrace" and "frankly, disgusting."

The president also reiterated his support for arming some teachers and school officials and improving the background check system.

Trump also indicated a willingness to act unilaterally to ban bump stocks, which enable semi-automatic rifles to fire faster.

"Bump stocks, we're writing that out," Trump said. "I'm writing that out myself. I don't care if Congress does it or not, I'm writing it out myself."

He added, "You put it into the machine gun category, which is what it is, it becomes essentially a machine gun."

The National Rifle Association has faced criticism for its response to the Florida shooting, but Trump claimed the powerful gun lobbying group would back efforts to improve school safety.

"Don't worry about the NRA, they're on our side," Trump told the governors. "Half of you are so afraid of the NRA, there's nothing to be afraid of."

