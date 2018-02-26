CCR: Company To Investigate Corruption Allegations By Financial Operator

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian infrastructure company Companhia de Concessões Rodoviárias (CCR) is investigating the corruption allegations against the company made by Adir Assad, a financial operator who claims to have received illegal payments totaling R$ 46 million from CCR's subsidiaries.

Assad's statements came after the outbreak of a new phase of Operation Car Wash which investigates irregularities in São Paulo state government's concessions. He said that the transfers occurred between 2009 and 2012 and that part of the money was transferred in a kickback scheme to Paulo Vieira de Souza, a former director of the state-owned Dersa.

Assad also said in the testimony that Paulo Vieira de Souza introduced him to the chairman of CCR, Renato Vale, in 2009, when the talks began.

Assad explained that he hired shell companies which overbilled CCR to generate slush funds. He added that he received values from at least three São Paulo highways companies. According to him, NovaDutra, owned by CCR, paid off R$17.3 million, channeled through Rock Star Produções and Rock Star Entertainment.

In addition to NovaDutra, Assad said that Viaoeste and Autoban paid him of R$ 9.6 million in 2009 and 2010 and R$ 13.7 million in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

"The only Adir Assad's company that we have a contract with is Rock Star Produções. We are not aware of any payment to another company," said the company's Investor Relations director, Arthur Piotto Filho, during a teleconference with analysts.

Asked by analysts why the company's shares have not kept up with the bullish domestic stock market and if this news could affect CCR's shares, Piotto said it was difficult to predict the factors that could price stocks both up and down.

"We have a rigorous process of governance and compliance, and independent and specialized companies will provide information on what happened," he said.

by Agencia CMA Latam

