PETROBRAS: BNDES And BNDESPar Cut Their Stake In The Company

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES) and its investment arm, BNDES Participações (BNDESPar), cut their stake in the country's state-owned oil company Petrobras from 25.20% to 24.84% of the preferred shares, to around 1.392 billion stocks.

Petrobras' preferred shares are currently hovering around R$ 21.52, the highest level since 2014.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.