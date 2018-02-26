Stocks Move Sharply Higher, Extending Rally Seen Last Friday - U.S. Commentary

Extending the rally seen last Friday, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Monday. With the continued strength on the day, the major averages further offset the sell-off seen earlier this month.

The major averages finished the session firmly in positive territory. The Dow soared 399.28 points or 1.6 percent to 25,709.27, the Nasdaq jumped 84.07 points or 1.2 percent to 7,421.46 and the S&P 500 surged up 32.30 points or 1.2 percent to 2,779.60.

A continued drop by treasury yields contributed to the strength on Wall Street, as the ten-year yield pulled back further off the ten-year closing high set last Wednesday.

The decrease by treasury yields was partly in reaction to dovish comments by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard.

Bullard, who is not a voting member of the Fed's policy committee this year, warned against aggressive interest rate hikes that are not supported by incoming data.

"If the Committee raises the policy rate substantially from here without other changes in the data, the policy setting could become restrictive," Bullard said at a National Association of Business Economics conference.

The rally on Wall Street came even as traders looked ahead to congressional testimony by new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on the Fed's Semiannual Monetary Policy Report on Tuesday.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report unexpectedly showing a steep drop in new home sales in January.

The report said new home sales plunged by 7.8 percent to an annual rate of 593,000 in January after slumping by 7.6 percent to an upwardly revised 643,000 in December.

The continued decrease surprised economists, who had expected new home sales to jump by 3.2 percent to a rate of 645,000 from the 625,000 originally reported for the previous month.

Sector News

Telecom stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, resulting in a 4 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Telecom Index. With the sharp increase on the day, the index reached its best closing level in over a year.

Arista Networks (ANET), Acacia Communications (ACIA) and Cincinnati Bell (CBB) turned in some of the telecom sector's best performances.

Significant strength was also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 percent gain posted by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. The gain lifted the index to a one-month closing high.

Computer hardware stocks also saw considerable strength, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging up by 1.9 percent.

HP Inc. (HPQ) extended the upward move seen last Friday after JPMorgan Chase upgraded its rating on the computer and printer maker's stock to Overweight from Neutral.

Transportation, brokerage and pharmaceutical stocks also moved notably higher, reflecting another day of broad based buying interest on Wall Street.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries close modestly higher but well off their best levels of the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.2 basis points to 2.859 percent.

Looking Ahead

Powell's testimony is likely to be in focus on Tuesday, although reports on durable goods orders and consumer confidence may also attract attention.

On the earnings front, Tenet Healthcare (THC), Nutrisystem (NTRI) and Fitbit (FIT) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Macy's (M), AutoZone (AZO), Discovery (DISCA), and Toll Brothers (TOL) are also among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading on Tuesday.

by RTT Staff Writer

Business News