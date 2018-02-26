BRAZIL: Finance Minister Says Many Parties Could Launch His Presidential Bid

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said that he could still run for president even if his party (PSD) decides to launch another candidate in this year's election.

"If the PSD decides to form an alliance in São Paulo [to support the state governor Geraldo Alckmin, from the PSDB party], there are certainly invitations from other parties," said Meirelles in an interview to Band radio.

Meirelles said he is currently under "friendly and loyal" talks with the PSD and stated once again that he is yet to decide on running for Brazilian Presidency. His decision should come in April.

The Finance Minister said that his aides have been talking to experienced political marketers, such as Duda Mendonça, about a possible bid.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

