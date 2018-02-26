New Zealand Has NZ$566 Million Trade Deficit In January

New Zealand had a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$566 million in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That missed expectations for a flat reading following the NZ$596 million shortfall in December.

Exports were up 9.5 percent on year to NZ$4.31 billion, shy of forecasts for NZ$4.58 billion and down from NZ$5.49 billion in the previous month.

Imports spiked an annual 17 percent to NZ$4.87 billion versus expectations for NZ$4.60 billion and down from NZ$4.89 billion.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

