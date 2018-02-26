ARGENTINA: Merval Rises 0.6% As Investors Wait For Fed's Powell Testimony

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, rose 0.60%, closing at 32,939.03 points Monday as traders became judicious on buying shares before the end of the earnings season.

Meanwhile, investors are waiting for Tuesday's testimony before the American Congress by Jerome Powell, the new chairman of the United States Federal Reserve Bank. They are expecting signs to clear the uncertainty that weighs on the U.S. monetary policy for the future.

"Although the positive outlook for Argentinean stocks remains, the increased volatility in international and the caution of investors in the face of possible rises in the benchmark interest rate in the United States invite us to be more selective," said Puente analysts in a report.

The locally traded U.S. dollar rose 1.05%, at 20.19 Argentinean pesos, amid higher demand.

"The closeness of February's end may have influenced to boost the demand for U.S. dollars in a place that lacked the sufficient supply at the end," said Gustavo Quintana, an analyst at PR Corredores.

