COLOMBIA: Colcap Trades 0.32% Lower Tracking Bancolombia And Sura Shares

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, falls 0.32% Monday to 1,527.12 points near closing, due to the underperformance of shares of Bancolombia and Suramericana.

Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, said that although Bancolombia's fourth-quarter corporate results surprised to the upside, that was not enough to calm the market.

Ecopetrol rose after Moody's Investor Services affirmed the company's credit rating at 'Baa3' with a stable outlook, even after downgrading Colombia's sovereign rating outlook from stable to negative. According to Moody's, Ecopetrol's should continue to improve its performance.

Meanwhile, investors are waiting for Tuesday's semiannual testimony before the American Congress by Jerome Powell, the new chairman of the United States Federal Reserve Bank.

The shares of Avianca (+2,45%), Ecopetrol (+1.33%), Promigas (+0.96%), and Banco de Bogotá (+0.30%) are rising, while Cemargos (-2.80%), Bancolombia (-1.67%), Preferencial Bancolombia (-1.61%), and Sura (0,75%) trade lower.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,840.00 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.17% fall. Tovar said Powell's testimony this week should help refocus investors' feelings at a time when some disagree on the implications of this month's increase in U.S. bond yields.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.