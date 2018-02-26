COLOMBIA: Country And Peru To Hold Fourth Bi-national Cabinet Meeting

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The presidents of Colombia and Peru, Juan Manuel Santos and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, respectively, will lead the Fourth Bi-national Cabinet Colombia-Peru meeting Tuesday, aiming at deepening bilateral cooperation. The meeting will be held in Cartagena.

These bi-national cabinets are based on improving governance, social affairs, development and tourism.

The first Bi-national Cabinet was held in Iquitos, Peru, on September 30, 2014. The second was held on October 30, 2015, in Medellin, Colombia, and the third Binational Cabinet was held in Arequipa, Peru, on January 27, 2017.

by Agencia CMA Latam

