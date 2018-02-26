COLOMBIA: ELN Announces Ceasefire For Legislative Elections

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group announced that as "a message of respect to those who vote" it will observe a temporary ceasefire during the legislative elections in Colombia. The rebel organization also asked the government to set a date for the resumption of the peace talks, suspended last month.

"Due to the March 11 elections, even if we do not share these flawed processes, as a sign of respect to those Colombians who are going to deposit their vote, the ELN will observe a halt in its offensive military operations, between March 9 and 13," the group said in a statement.

On March 11, the members of both Houses of Congress in Colombia will be elected. For the first, former members of the disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia guerrilla will run. The group was converted into the political party Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common (FARC).

by Agencia CMA Latam

