PEMEX: Asset Impairment Hits 4Q18 Results As Company Posts Net Loss

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexican state-owned oil company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported a net loss of 352 billion Mexican pesos (US$ 18.85 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2017, after posting a 72.658 billion pesos profit a year before.

The results were affected by a 119.8 billion pesos impairment of fixed assets during the last quarter of 2017, which contrasts with a 232.3 billion reversal of asset impairments in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The company also saw a 28% increase in purchases of gasoline and diesel for resale in the local market.

Both factors led Pemex's cost of sales to increase eight-fold in the fourth quarter of 2017 from a year before. Excluding the asset impairment effects, the cost of sales would have gone up by 6.7%.

Sales from Pemex increased 24% in the last quarter of 2017, to 402.5 billion pesos, boosted by a 31% rise in export sales and by a 19% increase in domestic sales.

Oil output averaged 1.881 million barrels per day (bpd), a 189 million from a year before. Total crude oil processing reached 574 million bpd, a 27% decrease over the same period of 2016, due to maintenance works at the Madero and Minatitlán refineries. Meanwhile, the Salina Cruz refinery, which closed its operations due to natural phenomena, restarted in November.

Gas processing was reduced by 15% due to lower supply of sour Mesozoic gas, as well as a lower supply of sweet gas from the Burgos basin.

by Agencia CMA Latam

