Asian Markets Extend Gains

Asian stock , led by Japan, are mostly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after Wall Street extended a rally and U.S. bond yields slipped ahead of Congressional testimony later in the day by the new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Markets are looking forward to Powell's testimony for further insight on inflation and interest rates.

The Australian market is higher by more than half a percent, extending gains to a fifth straight session. Banks and mining stocks are among the leading gainers.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 33.90 points or 0.56 percent to 6,076.10, off a high of 6,079.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 31.20 points or 0.51 percent to 6,177.30.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.8 percent to 1.4 percent.

In the mining sector, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are rising more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is adding 1 percent, buoyed by stronger iron ore prices.

Rio Tinto has agreed to sell a bundle of aluminium assets in Europe, including an Icelandic smelter, for A$345 million.

Iluka Resources reported a narrower net loss for the full year while revenue grew 39 percent. The mineral sands miner's shares are higher by almost 5 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is unchanged and Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.6 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Oil Search is higher by 0.7 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is declining almost 1 percent and Santos is down 0.7 percent.

Caltex Australia reported a 1 percent increase in full-year net profit and said it will spend up to A$120 million to buy out its franchises so that it will have only company-owned service stations by 2020. The fuel retailer's shares are gaining almost 4 percent.

Costa Group's shares are rising more than 9 percent after the fruits and vegetable grower reported a four-fold increase in its first-half net profit and raised its outlook for full-year underlying profit.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at US$0.7850, down from US$0.7878 on Monday.

The Japanese market is notably higher, extending gains from the previous session.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 325.07 points or 1.47 percent to 22,478.70, off a high of 22,502.05 earlier. Japanese shares had gained more than 1 percent on Monday.

The major exporters are higher. Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 3 percent, Canon is rising almost 2 percent, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent and Panasonic is adding more than 1 percent. SoftBank is advancing more than 1 percent.

Among automakers, Toyota is rising 1 percent and Honda is adding almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by almost 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is advancing almost 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is rising more than 1 percent.

Among the market's best performers, Alps Electric is gaining almost 7 percent, Chiyoda Corp. is rising more than 6 percent and Yaskawa Electric is higher by almost 5 percent.

On the flip side, Sapporo Holdings is declining more than 3 percent, Yamato Holdings is down 2 percent and Yamaha Corp. is lower by more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher, while Shanghai is lower by almost 1 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, extending last Friday's rally. A continued drop by treasury yields, partly in reaction to dovish comments by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, contributed to the strength on Wall Street.

The Dow soared 399.28 points or 1.6 percent to 25,709.27, the Nasdaq jumped 84.07 points or 1.2 percent to 7,421.46 and the S&P 500 surged up 32.30 points or 1.2 percent to 2,779.60.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices rose Monday, nearing $64 a barrel as the dollar failed to raise against major rivals. WTI crude gained $0.36 or 0.6 percent to $63.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com