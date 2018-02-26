Australia's Consumer Confidence Improves

Australia's consumer confidence improved during the week ended February 25, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose 2.3 percent to 117.9 from 115.3 in the preceding week.

The details were broadly positive, with four out of five sub-indices posting gains.

The index measuring consumers' views towards current finances strengthened to a six-week high of 110.4.

"It is encouraging to see confidence recover after being hit by equity market volatility and domestic political uncertainty in consecutive weeks," ANZ's Head of Australian Economics, David Plank, said.

"A broad based improvement suggests that confidence remains supported by strong fundamentals, underneath the weekly volatility."

