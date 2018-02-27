Dutch Producer Confidence At Record High

Dutch producer confidence strengthened to a survey record high in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

The producer confidence index climbed to 10.9 in February from 10.3 in January.

Producers were much more positive about the expected activity in February than in the previous month.

At the same time, the entrepreneurs in the industry were slightly less optimistic about the stocks of finished products and the order position.

Producers in the transport industry and the wood and building materials industry were the most positive in February.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.