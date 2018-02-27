Perrigo 2017 Net Sales Decline 6.3% - Quick Facts

Drug maker Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) on Tuesday reported select preliminary unaudited financial results for calendar year 2017.

The company said it will reschedule its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 final earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, 2018. According to the company, it needs additional time to complete its final income tax review procedures related to reconciliations of specific non-cash items.

Perrigo said it's reported consolidated net sales for calendar year 2017, or the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, was $4.9 billion, down 6.3 percent from $5.3 billion in the prior year.

Perrigo achieved calendar year 2017 adjusted net sales growth of 1.3 percent on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year, excluding the year-over-year effect of exited European distribution businesses, the divestiture of the Israel API and the impact of Entoco.

The company's realized reported operating income for the year was $0.6 billion, while consolidated adjusted operating income was $1.0 billion.

