European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic sentiment from euro area and inflation from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee publishes consumer sentiment survey results. The sentiment index is forecast to drop slightly to 103 in February from 104 in January.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's flash consumer prices and Hungary's unemployment figures are due. Spain's inflation is seen rising to 0.8 percent in February from 0.6 percent in January.

In the meantime, Sweden's National Institute of Economic Research is set to issue economic tendency survey results. The corresponding index is forecast to fall to 110 in February from 110.2 in January.

At 3.30 am ET, foreign trade data is due from Sweden. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of SEK 1.5 billion in January compared to a shortfall of SEK 1.7 billion in December.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases euro area money supply data. M3 is forecast to rise 4.6 percent year-on-year in January, the same rate as seen in December.

In the meantime, Italy's confidence survey data is due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the sentiment index to fall to 114 in February from 114.7 in January.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to release Germany's flash consumer prices for February. Inflation is forecast to ease to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent in January.

Also, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to maintain its key rate at 0.90 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.