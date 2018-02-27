Standard Chartered Turns To Profit In FY17; Resumes Dividend Payment

Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK,STAC.L,STAN.L) reported that its profit attributable to parent company shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2017 was $1.22 billion or 23.5 cents per share, compared to net loss of $247 million or 14.5 cents per share in the prior year.

The Board has recommended resuming a dividend due to improving financial performance and strong capital. The board has proposed a full year dividend of 11 cents per share for 2017.

Profit before taxation for fiscal 2017 surged to $2.42 billion from $409 million last year.

Underlying profit before tax was $3.01 billion, up sharply from $1.09 billion in 2016. Underlying earnings per share surged to 47.2 cents from 3.4 cents a year ago.

Operating income rose to $14.43 billion from $14.06 billion in the previous year. Underlying operating income rose to $14.29 billion from $13.81 billion last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the company said it was encouraged by its start to the year with broad-based double-digit year-over-year income growth.

The company forecast medium-term Group income growth target of 5 percent to 7 percent CAGR with cost increases controlled below inflation. Operating leverage and continued focus on risks is expected to deliver RoE above 8 percent in the medium term.

