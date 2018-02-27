Jupiter Fund Management FY17 Pre-tax Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Jupiter Fund Management plc (JUP.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 increased to 192.9 million pounds from last year's 171.4 million pounds. Earnings per share grew to 33.7 pence from 29.6 pence last year.

On an underlying basis, profit before tax rose to 193.8 million pounds from 168.4 million pounds, and earnings per share rose to 34.2 pence from 29.4 pence last year.

Net revenue for the year increased 17 percent to 409.5 million pounds from 351.4 million pounds last year. Net management fees, which remain the main component of net revenue, totaled 392.4 million pounds, up from last year's 330.2 million pounds.

Assets under management increased to 50.2 billion pounds from 40.5 billion pounds in the prior year.

In addition, the company said the Board has declared a full-year dividend of 10.3 pence per share. This will result in a total ordinary dividend for the year of 17.1 pence, compared to 14.7 pence in 2016, an increase in line with underlying earnings per share and maintaining the ordinary dividend payout ratio at 50 percent of earnings.

Also, the board has declared a special dividend of 15.5 pence per share, compared to 12.5 pence per share in the prior year.

