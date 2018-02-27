French Consumer Confidence Weakens More Than Forecast

French consumer confidence weakened more than expected in February, after stabilizing in the previous month, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to its long-term average of 100 in February from 104 in January. Economists had expected the index to fall to 103.

Consumers' expectations regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months worsened notably to -19 in February from -13 in January.

Similarly, the index measuring households' opinion on past financial situation decreased to -22 from -16.

At the same time, the index Households' fears concerning unemployment remained unchanged at 4 in February.

Households were slightly less numerous to expect prices to increase during the next twelve months, with the corresponding index falling to -20 from -17.

