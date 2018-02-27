Provident Financial Slips To Loss In FY17; Launches Rights Issue - Quick Facts

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) reported that its fiscal year 2017 loss before tax was 123.0 million pounds, compared to profit before tax of 343.9 million pounds in the previous year.

Loss for the year attributable to equity shareholders was 134.4 million pounds or 90.7 pence per share, compared to profit of 262.9 million pounds or 179.9 pence per share last year.

Fiscal year adjusted profit before tax fell 67.3 percent to 109.1 million pounds from 334.1 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 62.5 pence, compared to 177.5 pence in the prior year.

Fiscal year revenue increased to 1.20 billion pounds from 1.18 billion pounds in the previous year.

As previously indicated by the company, the interim dividend was withdrawn in August 2017 and no final dividend is proposed in respect of 2017, compared to 91.4 pence in 2016, in order to retain liquidity and balance sheet stability.

Looking ahead, the company said its board remains strongly committed to resuming the payment of dividends, with a nominal dividend for the 2018 financial year before adopting a progressive dividend, in line with its revised dividend cover policy of at least 1.4 times, from the 2019 financial year.

The company also said it has launched a 17 for 24 fully-underwritten rights issue of 104.99 million new ordinary shares to raise gross proceeds of about 331 million pounds or net proceeds of about 300 million pounds.

The issue price of 315 pence per new ordinary share represents a discount of 46.4 percent to the closing price of 588 pence per existing ordinary share on 26 February 2018.

The rights issue was launched to meet the estimated costs of the FCA investigations and ensure the group has appropriate levels of buffer over increased regulatory capital requirements, primarily due to an increase of approximately 100 million pounds in respect of conduct and operational risk assessments.

Provident Financial said it has today reached a settlement with the FCA in relation to its investigation into the sale of Vanquis Bank's Repayment Option Plan or ROP.

In connection with the settlement, the company has taken a provision of 172.1 million pounds in its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News