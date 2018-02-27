DAX Lackluster Amid Mixed Earnings

German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors digested mixed earnings reports and looked ahead to the Congressional testimony later in the day by the new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for further insights into the central bank's view on inflation and interest rates.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 12,521 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.

BASF shares fell about 1 percent. The chemicals giant reported lower fourth-quarter earnings from its functional-materials and performance-products segments.

Fresenius Medical Care tumbled 3.5 percent. The company has decided to establish a provision of 200 million euros in its 2017 annual financial statements with respect to its ongoing settlement negotiations with the U.S. government regarding conduct that may have violated provisions of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Technology company Aixtron jumped 4 percent after posting turnaround results for FY17.

