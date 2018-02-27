CAC 40 Little Changed In Cautious Trade

French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as consumer confidence data disappointed and investors looked ahead to the Congressional testimony later in the day by the new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for further insights into the central bank's view on inflation and interest rates.

French consumer confidence weakened more than expected in February, after stabilizing in the previous month, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to its long-term average of 100 in February from 104 in January. Economists had expected the index to fall to 103.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,347 in opening deals after closing half a percent higher on Monday.

by RTT Staff Writer

