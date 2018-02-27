Standard Chartered FY17 Pre-tax Profit Surges; Resumes Dividend; Stock Up

Shares of Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK,STAC.L,STAN.L) were gaining round 2 percent in the morning trading in London after the banking giant reported Tuesday a significantly higher pre-tax profit in its fiscal 2017 with growth in net interest income. Including tax, the company reported an attributable profit, compared to last year's loss.

Further, the Board has recommended resuming a dividend due to improving financial performance and strong capital. The board has proposed a full year dividend of 11 cents per share for 2017. The company said it intends to increase the dividend per share over time as the performance improves.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the company said it was encouraged by its start to the year with broad-based double-digit year-over-year income growth.

The company forecast medium-term Group income growth target of 5 percent to 7 percent CAGR with cost increases controlled below inflation. Operating leverage and continued focus on risks is expected to deliver RoE above 8 percent in the medium term.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, the company's profit before taxation surged to $2.42 billion from $409 million last year. The latest results included restructuring and other items of $595 million.

Profit attributable to parent company shareholders was $1.22 billion or 23.5 cents per share, compared to net loss of $247 million or 14.5 cents per share in the prior year.

Underlying profit before tax was $3.01 billion, compared to $1.09 billion in 2016. Underlying earnings per share surged to 47.2 cents from 3.4 cents a year ago.

Operating income in the year rose to $14.43 billion from $14.06 billion in the previous year. Underlying operating income of $14.29 billion was up 3 percent year-on-year with good momentum across a range of products partly offset by industry-wide low volatility that affected Financial Markets.

Net interest income increased 5% and the net interest margin increased slightly to 1.55%.

"The significant improvement in the Group's profitability in 2017 was a direct consequence of the many operational and financial actions taken since 2015 and provides a solid base off which to improve return on equity further over the coming years," the company said in its statement.

In London, Standard Chartered shares were trading at 843.10 pence, up 1.7 percent.

