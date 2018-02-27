FTSE 100 Edges Higher Ahead Of Powell's Testimony

U.K. shares were modestly higher on Tuesday after housebuilder Persimmon delivered an "excellent" performance in 2017 and Comcast Corp, the biggest cable operator in the United States, offered to pay $31 billion to buy Sky Plc.

Investors also looked ahead to the Congressional testimony later in the day by the new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for further insights into the central bank's view on inflation and interest rates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points or 0.19 percent at 7,303.55 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.

Sky Plc shares soared 20 percent after Comcast Corp. announced a superior cash proposal to acquire the British broadcaster.

Housebuilder Persimmon jumped 10 percent on reporting a 25 percent rise in 2017 pre-tax profit and boosting interim dividend. Berkeley Group Holdings advanced 2.5 percent and Taylor Wimpey jumped 2 percent.

Provident Financial jumped as much as 77 percent after the troubled subprime lender settled one of its U.K. regulatory probes and announced plans to raise

331 million pounds via a rights issue.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo lost 2.2 percent after releasing its 2017 results.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis