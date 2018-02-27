Crypto Startup Circle Buys US-based Token Exchange Poloniex

Cryptocurrency startup Circle, backed by Goldman Sachs, announced Monday the acquisition of US-based digital asset exchange Poloniex.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal, while Fortune magazine reported that the deal is worth around $400 million.

In a statement, Circle, which is based on blockchain and crypto assets, said Poloniex has grown to become a major token marketplace, and was one of the first exchanges in the world to offer meaningful liquidity in ethereum. It was also the first exchange to reach $1 billion in daily volume.

Poloniex, the token exchange platform that began in 2014, will now be added to Circle's other product offerings, including Circle Pay, Circle Trade, an over-the-counter market for crypto trading, and its forthcoming Circle Invest app that enables individuals to tap into crypto asset investment.

Immediately after the acquisition, Circle said it will address customer support and expand operations to go beyond its current exchange offering for only crypto assets.

Sean Neville & Jeremy Allaire, Circle Co-founders, said, "We envision a robust multi-sided distributed marketplace that can host tokens which represent everything of value: physical goods, fundraising and equity, real estate, creative productions such as works of art, music and literature, service leases and time-based rentals, credit, futures, and more."

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News