Hungary Unemployment Rate Remains Steady

Hungary's unemployment rate held steady in the three months ended January, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.

The jobless rate came in at 3.8 percent in the November to January period, the same rate as in the October to December period. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to rise to 3.9 percent.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 173,700 from 175,200 in the previous three-month period.

The employment rate edged down to 59.7 percent from 59.8 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

